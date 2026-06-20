Maharashtra signs MoU with Google for AI training of over 4 lakh teachers

The Maharashtra School Education Department on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with Google for Education to provide artificial intelligence and digital technology training to more than four lakh teachers.

The letter of intent was signed in the presence of School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse at Mantralaya here, an official release said.

Under the programme, selected ‘master trainers’ will undergo training, and subsequently train teachers across the state, to reach every school, said Bhuse.

“The entire training programme will be provided free of cost by Google and there will be no financial burden on the state government. The Maharashtra government will retain control over the entire process, while ensuring digital safety for teachers,” the minister said.