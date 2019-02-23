Maharashtra: School teachers to get 7th pay panel benefits

Along with government employees, now teachers across Maharashtra will get the benefit of the Seventh Pay Commission, a State School Education and Sports Department release said on Friday.

According to the release, the revised pay structure for full-time teachers and faculty employees in aided and private schools will be implemented in accordance with the definition of Employees of the Maharashtra Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Rules, 1977.

Full-time teachers/ teaching staff in private (primary, secondary, and higher secondary) schools, junior colleges, teachers’ colleges and military schools across the state will get the upgraded pay scale, the release said.

This is the first time that teachers will get salary according to Seventh Pay Commission around the same time as other employees, a statement issued by Education Minister Vinod Tawde said. However, the government is yet to announce implementation of Seventh Pay Commission for senior college teachers and teachers of Mumbai University.

“A state government committee has submitted report to the state regarding revision of pay for university teachers. No decision on the matter is indicative of the state’s priority towards higher education,” said Dr Balaji Kendre, president of University of Mumbai Academic Staff Association.

There has been no recruitment of teachers in university in past couple of years, and hence the teachers are overburdened, yet they receive the least priority, said Kendre. He added that pay revisions are first implemented for staff of Central universities then state universities.

Meanwhile, a recent notice by the University Grants Commission said the changes in allowances under 7th Pay Commission will be implemented with effect from July 1, 2017 on retrospective basis for teachers of Central universities.

Teachers, equivalent academic staff, registrars, finance officers and controllers of examination in Central universities and colleges as well as deemed universities, whose maintenance expenditure is met by the UGC, will receive the hiked salaries on the basis of provisions laid down by the Department of Expenditure. The universities and colleges can initiate measures to implement the hike in allowances right away, the UGC notice said.