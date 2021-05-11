Maharashtra board exams: SCERT releases HSC question banks

The date sheets for Maharashtra HSC 2021 will be released soon. File.

The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has released the question bank for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations. Subject-wise question banks are available for students who will be appearing in the upcoming board exams 2021 at https://maa.ac.in/index.php?tcf=prashnpedhi_12.

The question banks have been released in three languages – English, Marathi and Urdu medium. The Maharashtra board has already reduced the board exam syllabus by 25 per cent due to the academic loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The questions banks have been prepared based on the reduced syllabus.

Read | After Maharashtra SSC exam cancellation, 2 lakh students send suggestions for Class 11 admissions.

Steps to download Maharashtra HSC question bank:

Step 1: Visit the official website at maa.ac.in

Step 2: On the Homepage, click the ‘Question Bank’ link

Step 3: Select the Class 12 (HSC)

Step 4: Question banks for various subjects will appear on the screen

Step 5: Select the subject and download the question bank

The Maharashtra SCERT has released the question banks of various subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, Geography, History, Computer Science, Political Science, Sociology, Secretarial Practice, Psychology and Economics. The question banks have also been released for Chinese, Russian, French and German languages