Maharashtra RTE Admissions 2022: Application form filling to begin on February 16

The School Education and Sports Department of the Government of Maharashtra has announced the dates for admissions under Right to Education (RTE). The notification was issued on the official website — student.maharashtra.gov.in.

The applications for RTE admissions are scheduled to go live from February 16, 2022, and they will be made accessible on the official website. This application process was earlier scheduled to begin from February 1 but was later postponed.

This announcement was made by State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, who took to the social media platform Twitter to share the tentative schedule. “Important Note: The probable schedule of RTE 25% admission process for the academic year 2022-23 has been published. Accordingly, from Wednesday 16th February 2022, parents will be able to fill online application,” she wrote in Marathi.

Under the Maharashtra RTE Admission, 25 per cent sets in private schools are reserved for students belonging to economically backward sections under the Right to Education act. This reservation was implemented by the Maharashtra government to ensure that no child is left behind and education is made affordable for all students in the state, irrespective of financial constraints.