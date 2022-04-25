Maharashtra revises test dates for engineering, pharmacy and law admissions

Maharashtra has postponed two competitive examinations—the MHT-CET and the Law (five year) CET— because their dates clashed with those of other examinations.

As per the new schedule, the Maharashtra Health and Technical-Common Entrance Test will be held from August 5 to 18 and the Law (five year) Common Entrance Test from June 18 to 19.

The MHT-CET was to slated be held from June 11 to 28. The new dates of the MHT-CET will be August 5–10 for the PCM (physics, chemistry and mathematics) group, and August 11–18 for PCB (physics, chemistry and biology) group. The former is for engineering admissions and the latter for pharmacy admissions.

This decision was taken as the original dates were clashing with the new dates announced for the IIT JEE (Joint Entrance Exam). As per the revised schedule, JEE-Mains will be held from June 20 to 29. It was originally scheduled to be held in May.

The CET for the five-year law course has been postponed to June 18–19 from its original date of June 10, which was clashing with CBSE Class XII examinations.

RS Jagtap, commissioner for the Maharashtra CET cell, said, “The revised schedule is uploaded on the official website of the CET cell. There are no changes yet in the schedule apart from these two. However, the schedule will be revised if there are any changes in future.”