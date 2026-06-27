Maharashtra Public Service Commission scraps optional subject from main exam from 2027

This has made the total of the written exam 1,250 marks, followed by an interview round of 275 marks and a total score of 1,525. (File Photo)

In a significant overhaul of its examination pattern, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the removal of the optional subject from the State Services Main Examination, effective from the 2027 examination cycle. The decision, communicated through a press release on June 25, brings Maharashtra in line with the majority of Indian states that have already moved away from the optional subject model in their civil services examinations.

Under the current pattern, candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Civil Services (Gazetted Group A and Group B) Main Examination are required to write two papers in a subject of their choice from a list of optional subjects. This requirement will be eliminated from 2027 onwards.