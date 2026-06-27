Maharashtra Public Service Commission scraps optional subject from main exam from 2027

In a significant overhaul of its examination pattern, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the removal of the optional subject from the State Services Main Examination, effective from the 2027 examination cycle. The decision, communicated through a press release on June 25, brings Maharashtra in line with the majority of Indian states that have already moved away from the optional subject model in their civil services examinations.
Under the current pattern, candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Civil Services (Gazetted Group A and Group B) Main Examination are required to write two papers in a subject of their choice from a list of optional subjects. This requirement will be eliminated from 2027 onwards.
In its place, MPSC will introduce a structure of seven compulsory papers, creating a uniform and standardised testing framework across all candidates. The revised paper structure is as follows:
|Paper
|Subjects
|Marks
|Paper 1
|Marathi (Language — Qualifying)
|300
|Paper 2
|English (Language — Qualifying)
|300
|Paper 3
|Essay (Marathi or English)
|250
|Paper 4
|General Studies – I
|250
|Paper 5
|General Studies – II
|250
|Paper 6
|General Studies – III
|250
|Paper 7
|General Studies – IV
|250
Both the Marathi and English language papers will remain qualifying in nature. Candidates must secure a minimum of 25 per cent marks in each to be eligible — their scores in these papers will not count toward the final merit. This has made the total of the written exam 1,250 marks, followed by an interview round of 275 marks and a total score of 1,525.
The detailed revised examination scheme will be published separately on the MPSC’s official website.
MPSC has cited national precedent as the primary justification for the change. In its press release, the commission noted that public service commissions in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have already removed optional subjects from their state services main examinations, opting instead for a more uniform and standardised evaluation model.
Following a comprehensive review of all aspects of the examination, MPSC concluded that introducing a similar pattern in Maharashtra would make the selection process more equitable and consistent, reducing the advantage that certain optional subjects had traditionally offered over others.
MPSC has been clear that this structural change is confined to the State Services Main Examination only. The following examinations will continue under their existing patterns:
The detailed revised examination scheme will be published on mpsc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the website regularly for further updates.