After chaos at Pune, Nanded centres, MahaJyoti, VANARTI screening test for MPSC training cancelled

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MahaJyoti) and Vasantrao Naik Research and Training Institute (VANARTI) screening test for selecting students MPSC Combined Group B and Group C exam training was cancelled at the Ambegaon Pune and Nanded centres after chaos at the centres, officials said.

Videos from the centre showed students complaining about the lack of sufficient computers, technical glitches, and exams not beginning on time. Following these complaints, Mahajyoti decided to cancel the examination. According to officials, demands have been raised by students for an inquiry into the matter, action against those responsible, and the immediate announcement of dates for a re-examination.