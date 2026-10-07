After chaos at Pune, Nanded centres, MahaJyoti, VANARTI screening test for MPSC training cancelled

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MahaJyoti) and Vasantrao Naik Research and Training Institute (VANARTI) screening test for selecting students MPSC Combined Group B and Group C exam training was cancelled at the Ambegaon Pune and Nanded centres after chaos at the centres, officials said.
Videos from the centre showed students complaining about the lack of sufficient computers, technical glitches, and exams not beginning on time. Following these complaints, Mahajyoti decided to cancel the examination. According to officials, demands have been raised by students for an inquiry into the matter, action against those responsible, and the immediate announcement of dates for a re-examination.
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The exams at the Sun Bright English Medium School centre in Ambegaon, Pune, and the Marathwada Online Exam Centre in Nanded have also been cancelled, and the screening test for students at the affected centres will be conducted again, Mahajyoti Managing Director Milind Naringe and VANARTI Director Prashant Wavge announced via a circular.
Instructions regarding this would be published on the Mahajyoti and VANARTI websites, it said.
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Meanwhile, MLA Rohit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP) raised the issue at the ongoing MPSC protest in Pune.
Further, Rohan Survase-Patil of the party said, “The students’ hard work and future prospects must not be jeopardized. Transparency, proper planning, and a student-centric approach are expected in the examination process. Every student involved in this matter must receive justice.”