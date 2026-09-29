MPSC defers State Services Main exam 2026 scheduled for October 3

The disruptions within the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) continue, as on Monday it postponed the State Services Main Examination 2026. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on October 3.
Shifting a few other exams further down the calendar, the commission has also deferred the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination 2026 and the Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination, for which the revised exam dates would be communicated separately.
The Commission has also decided to re-evaluate the answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025. The developments come amid aspirants-led protests over the alleged question paper leak of the drug inspector exam and the overall structure of carrying out examinations by the Commission.
“Several student organisations and students have submitted objections to the Commission regarding the evaluation of answer sheets of the Maharashtra State Services Main Examination 2025. Taking these objections into consideration, the Commission has decided to conduct re-evaluation of the answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025,” the MPSC said, adding that the exam process is likely to be delayed.
The MPSC said that a high-level committee, headed by senior bureaucrat V Radha, is currently reviewing the existing exam systems, has engaged in extensive discussions with numerous candidates and other stakeholders, and has also studied best practices. The panel’s recommendations for an ideal examination system are expected shortly, it said.
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On the postponement of the State Services Main examination 2026, it said, “The Commission has received representations from several students, parents, student organisations, as well as some respected elected representatives, requesting that the State Services Main Examination 2026, scheduled to commence from October 3, be postponed.”
Factoring in the responses received, the MPSC also decided to postpone the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main examination 2026 and Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main examination.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said his party had demanded that Governor Jishnu Dev Varma postpone the exam and his request was accepted. He hoped that the Governor would seek the resignation of the MPSC chairman.
(With inputs from PTI)