MPSC defers State Services Main exam 2026 scheduled for October 3

The revised exam dates will be announced by the commission soon (Express Photo by Arul Horizon/Enhanced by AI)

The disruptions within the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) continue, as on Monday it postponed the State Services Main Examination 2026. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on October 3.

Shifting a few other exams further down the calendar, the commission has also deferred the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination 2026 and the Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination, for which the revised exam dates would be communicated separately.

The Commission has also decided to re-evaluate the answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025. The developments come amid aspirants-led protests over the alleged question paper leak of the drug inspector exam and the overall structure of carrying out examinations by the Commission.