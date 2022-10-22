Maharashtra: Provisional seat matrix issued for medical UG courses; confusion remains

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Friday issued a provisional seat matrix for the Medical Under Graduation (UG) courses. However, instead of providing clarity over the number of seats available for admissions, it has led to doubts among candidates and parents as there is confusion over some seats.

According to the seat matrix, there are 4,750 seats in government medical colleges this year. In addition, there are 2,870 seats in private colleges. However, parents have identified confusion in those seats.

“The seat matrix includes 100 seats from ACPM Medical college in Dhule. But according to the National Medical Council (NMC), those seats have been withdrawn. Whereas, 50 new seats are shown in Terna Medical College, without having clarity on whether these new seats have all the approvals. This is indicating a repeat of what happened in PG admissions which started a while earlier and provokes us to raise doubts,” said Sudha Shenoy, a parent representative. “Such mismatch is bound to add to confusion and lead to doubts if these seats will have allotment,” added Shenoy.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra CET Cell excluded 400 seats from the total seat matrix of the PG admissions at the time of allocation. Candidates had cried foul after the first round of seat allotment because multiple seats which were shown in the seat matrix had no allotment. Hours later, CET Cell issued a notification clarifying that 400 seats have been excluded due to pending permissions. Candidates and parents have started sending mass-emails to the CET Cell demanding explanations on the exclusion of seats.