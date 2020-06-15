Maharashtra: Principals want govt to take stand on final-year exams

Most academicians in the state have vouched for conducting final-year exams, in sync with state-level committee recommendations. (Representational) Most academicians in the state have vouched for conducting final-year exams, in sync with state-level committee recommendations. (Representational)

Principals of autonomous and university-affiliated colleges in the state have said the government should clear the air regarding holding final-year exams.

Though autonomous colleges have been given the liberty to decide academic schedule, curriculum and exam related matters by the University Grants Commission (UGC), they are bound by the state’s decision on conducting final-year exams.

Nearly two weeks after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the cancellation of final-year exams across all streams, no government notification has been released to the effect yet. This has created confusion among students and teachers.

Recently, the management council of Savitribai Phule Pune University passed a decision to continue to prepare for conducting final-year exams in its jurisdiction – Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. University officials claimed that they will follow the final official communication on the matter – the guidelines recommended in the state-level committee report.

On Friday, four private education societies in Pune – Deccan Education Society, Maharashtra Education Society, Maharshi Karve Women’s Education Society and Shikshan Prasarak Mandal – reportedly announced their support for the conduct of final-year exams. The members have asked the government to announce a final decision.

“Nearly 80 per cent of the students in our college are capable of appearing for online exams. We are ready to open our campus for the few who may not have the connectivity or the equipment to do so. Exams are necessary, without which we will not be able to give completion certificates for degree courses. We have received many requests from students, who have a deadline to keep with other universities,” said principal of a Mumbai college, adding that politics must be kept out of education. “Because of a handful of students who are affiliated with political parties, the rest are suffering unnecessarily.”

Final-year and final semester students, many of whom plan to study further, with some planning to study abroad, remain anxious. Autonom-ous Colleges Association has not taken any stand on the matter. “We feel the universities should take a stand on the matter. Preparation have been made for the exams. It’s just a matter of saying yes or no,” said the principal of an autonomous college.

“We had finished a part of the final-year exams before the lockdown was imposed in March,” said another principal, adding that the government may delay but should not cancel exams.

