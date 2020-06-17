Maharashtra plans to introduce vocational courses in high schools, junior colleges

The state government has mooted a plan to introduce a fresh set of vocational and skill-based courses in high schools and junior colleges, which will be recognised under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).
A six-member expert committee has been constituted, which will submit a report on introducing the courses for classes IX to XII.
The plan will include syllabus revision of present vocational courses in line with the present-day industry and technological requirements. The committee will also give its suggestion of converting the present vocational courses aligned with NSQF.
