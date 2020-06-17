Maharashtra plans to introduce vocational courses in high schools, junior colleges

The committee will also give its suggestion of converting the present vocational courses aligned with NSQF. (Representational) The committee will also give its suggestion of converting the present vocational courses aligned with NSQF. (Representational)

The state government has mooted a plan to introduce a fresh set of vocational and skill-based courses in high schools and junior colleges, which will be recognised under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).

A six-member expert committee has been constituted, which will submit a report on introducing the courses for classes IX to XII.

The plan will include syllabus revision of present vocational courses in line with the present-day industry and technological requirements. The committee will also give its suggestion of converting the present vocational courses aligned with NSQF.

