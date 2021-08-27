Maharashtra plans to add farming, agronomy in school syllabus

School students in Maharashtra may soon learn two additional subjects linked to agriculture as part of their syllabus.

The present curriculum offered at state-run schools will also offer Agriculture and Agronomy (agriculture economy), as proposed during a recent meeting held between the Department of Agriculture and Department of School Education. Gaikwad, state Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse and top officials from the two departments arrived at this decision during the meeting.

“With over 50 per cent students studying at schools located in the state’s rural areas, and belonging to families involved in farming, the introduction of these subjects will be an opportunity for them to learn more about agriculture,” said School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Accordingly, the Maharashtra State Council for Education Research and Training Institute (MSCERT) and Maharashtra Council of Agriculture, Education, and Research (MCAER) have been directed to start developing a suitable curriculum soon.

It is, however, unclear in which academic year the two proposed subjects will be introduced in Maharashtra.