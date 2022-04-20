Maharashtra Open School Class 5, 8 results announced: Here’s how to check

The Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling (MSBOS) has declared the MSBOS Class 5 and Class 8 open school results 2022 today i.e. April 20, 2022. Students who have appeared for the MSBOS examination can check their results through the official website — msos.ac.in.

The examination of classes 5 and 8 were held from December 30, 2021, to January 8, 2022. The MSBOS examination was held in all six divisions of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), including Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Mumbai, and Amravati.

How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website — msos.ac.in/ msbos.mh-ssc.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Maharashtra Open School Result 2022” link.

Step 3: Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: The MSBOS 5th and 8th open school results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future.

Concurrently, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to release the Maharashtra Board class 10 result 2022 in the last week of May or in the first week of June 2022. The SSC board exams were held in the month of March and April in an offline mode. The result will be announced in online mode on the official website — mahresult.nic.in.