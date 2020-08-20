Maharashtra: Online admission process for minority seats needs urgent attention, says association

The letter said that a span of seven days is not enough to conduct online admissions, and that the colleges have asked for an extension. (Representational)

The decision of junior colleges to admit students under the minority quota is entirely the prerogative of the institutes and the recent guidelines introduced by the state department of school education are an encroachment on the rights of such institutes, the Maharashtra Association of Minority Educational Institutions said on Wednesday.

In a letter to the director of school education, association secretary Sunil Mantri said that the online process for admissions to first-year junior colleges (FYJC) needs urgent attention. The new rules have made it mandatory for the students to not only register on the online government portal but also on the college website.

“Your office provides the colleges a list of applicants who have registered under the minority quota on the government portal with the restriction that students from the list can only be admitted,” the letter stated. It, however, added that there have been instances that the names of students have gone missing from the government list, only to be found in the college list. Such students are not allowed to take admission, Mantri added.

The lettter also stated that while the admission process for minority seats is slated to be conducted between August 12 and August 22, many colleges with more than 1,000 such seats have been facing a difficult time in completing the procedure. The reason being that most colleges would be closed on account of Janmashtami (August 12), Independence Day (August 15), Sunday (August 16) and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 22), thereby delaying the admission process.

The letter said that a span of seven days is not enough to conduct online admissions, and that the colleges have asked for an

extension.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd