Maharashtra: Offline scholarship exams postponed for Classes V, VIII

AFTER DRAWING sharp criticism from all quarters for organising pen-paper scholarship exams for Classes V and VIII in the midst of the ongoing second wave of Covid-19, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the exam had been postponed till further notice.

A few days ago, The Indian Express reported how educationists and teachers were aghast after a notification by Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) was issued on conducting scholarship exams in physical mode on May 23.

Experts had raised concerns over safety of students. State education department officials said the exams were likely to be postponed.

On Monday, Gaikwad tweeted, “Given the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra State Council of Examination’s Pre-Upper Primary Scholarship (Class V) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship (Class VIII) examinations scheduled to be held on May 23, 2021, have been postponed till further notice. Across the state, 47,612 schools have registered for the exams while a total of 6,32,478 students have applied. 3,88,335 class V and 2,44,143 class VIII have applied for the exams. Health & safety of our students is of utmost importance for us.”

The MSCE conducts scholarship exams for Classes V and VIII, which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 25 but pushed to May 23 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

At present, lockdown-like restrictions are in place in the state until May 15 to control the spread of the viral infection. From competitive exams like JEE and NEET to state board exams, all have been either postponed or cancelled.

Tukaram Supe, commissioner, MSCE, had said concerns were brought before him and the exams were likely to be postponed.