Maharashtra: Now, MSBSHE officials part of essential services

To aid officials of Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) in speeding up assessments of classes X and XII papers, the school education department has decided to make them a part of the essential services sector. This will enable the board to call more such employees to its offices.

For the Mumbai division, nearly 85 per cent of assessment (around 42 lakh of nearly 50 lakh answersheets) and moderation work for classes X and XII have been completed, said Mumbai divisional secretary Sandeep Sangave.

Mumbai division is the largest of all the divisions in the state, comprising Raigad, Palghar, Thane Rural, Thane City, Mumbai Suburban and Mumbai City. This year, 3,91,991 students had appeared for Class X (SSC) boards, while 3,39,014 have sat for Class XII (HSC) exams.

“While answersheets for the last paper, history, remained with the board for a long time because of the lockdown, answersheets for other exams were sent to the examiners through postal services. We also increased our submission centres, allowing moderators to submit the papers at a place convenient to them,” said Sangave.

After a website purportedly announced Class XII results with a similar URL and interface as the state board website, MSBSHE issued a statement saying that the date for the results are yet to be announced. “Different dates for announcement of classes X and XII results have been doing the rounds on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media sites. Parents and students are requested to not trust these messages,” said the statement.

