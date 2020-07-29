Maharashtra: No decision on CET yet, Prajakt Tanpure says announcement of date will take time

Prajakt Tanpure. (Twitter @prajaktdada) Prajakt Tanpure. (Twitter @prajaktdada)

The state government is yet to come to a decision about conducting the Maharashtra CET (common entrance test), clarified Minister of State for Higher Education, Prajakt Tanpure, who was visiting the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Tuesday. In the city to review e-learning facilities and content creation at SPPU, Tanpure, who spoke to reporters, responded to questions on the delay in taking a decision about CET, which has left students nervous and confused.

More than 7 lakh candidates have registered for the entrance tests, which decide admissions to 14 technical and professional courses. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the entrance exams have been pushed ahead, but the government is yet to make an annoucement on the exam schedule. “We are doing an assessment to see if exam centres can be created at every taluka level. We need to ensure the health and safety of students, and a decision will be taken after assessment of the situation and speaking to CET authorities,” he said.

Tanpure said the decision to cancel final-year examinations of degree students was announced earlier, keeping in mind the health of students. Since the matter is now sub-judice, he declined to comment on the same.

Online classes at SPPU from August 5

Tanpure, who was visiting SPPU to review e-learning facilities, expressed appreciation for the university’s e-learning technology, which can be accessed by students even in low network-connectivity areas. The use of artificial intelligence in this technology has made it possible to make learning interactive and starting from August 5, this technology will be put to use in colleges affiliated to SPPU. Tanpure also reviewed the e-content developed at SPPU.

Vice Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar said that owing to the Covid-19 situation, it was not possible to reach out to all students, and that’s why the new e-technology was being adopted. It was already put to trial in 10 colleges affiliated to the SPPU in taluka and village areas, where network connectivity was lower. Other colleges affiliated to university will be able to access it in a phase-wise manner.

For those students who have no access to online teaching, the material will be made available through pen drives or even WhatsApp.

Karmalkar explained that an expert committee was set up to decide on syllabus and teaching, and it was decided to conduct 40 per cent online and 60 per cent classroom teaching this year. Of this, 20 percent syllabus related material was aligned to Swayam portal of MHRD, and students can take up related credits from there. More than 1,000 hours of e-content has been developed and uploaded on the website, http://www.eclm.unipune.ac.in/, for students, teachers and colleges

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd