Maharashtra: Around 550 new colleges likely to come up in state

Around 550 new colleges are likely to come up across the state in the next academic year as the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development (MAHED) has approved the perspective plans of non-agricultural state universities for 2019-20. Around 60 new colleges will be set up under the University of Mumbai, according to sources in the higher and technical education department.

Officials said that apart from traditional courses like Arts, Science, Law, Commerce and Engineering, the government has approved setting up of colleges for skill-based courses for the first time. According to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, universities have to prepare an annual perspective plan and propose new slots for the colleges based on the need in the respective areas. “The universities have to set up goals and gauge the demand for courses in their areas before proposing new colleges,” said an official.

The perspective plans vetted by the higher and technical education department are presented to MAHED, which is headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Last week, the MAHED approved 550 new colleges.

Mumbai that has over 770 affiliated colleges has been allowed to start 63 new colleges. University officials said that advertisement will be published soon seeking applications from interested parties to set up the colleges and plots have been earmarked in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for colleges offering skill-based courses.

“In the new perspective plan, there is an increased focus on skill development based on the demand in the industry. Apart from professional courses, there will be colleges offering courses like naval architecture and marine engineering,” said the official. Some colleges will be reserved for women students, he said. Last year, the University of Mumbai had sought applications for setting up 62 new colleges. But it received responses only for 47 such spots.

