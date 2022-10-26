Maharashtra NEET UG 2022: Provisional list released, check details here

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Tuesday released the provisional state merit list for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P&O) and B.Sc.(Nursing) courses of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate 2022. Candidates can check the result at cetcell.mahacet.org.

A total of 47,144 candidates have been selected across various programmes. The CAP 1 selection list will be released on October 28. Candidates have to join their allotted colleges from October 29 to November 4 till 5:30 pm.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022: How to check provisional merit list

Step 1: Go to the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on NEET UG link on right hand side bar

Step 3: Click on the link reading provision list for NEET UG

Step 4: Search for your name and roll number

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

During the physical joining, candidates have to bring along all their original documents and fees in the form of demand draft or cheque.

Candidates have to bring their original documents and one set of attested photocopies of their NEET UG admit card, copy of online application form filled on mahacet.org, NEET UG 2022 marksheet, certificate of nationality issued by District Magistrate/Additional District Magistrate or Metropolitan Magistrate, transfer certificate, domicile certificate issued District Magistrate/Additional District Magistrate or Metropolitan Magistrate. HSC, SSC certificates, Aadhaar card and medical fitness.