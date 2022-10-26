scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022: Provisional list released, check details here

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022: Maharashtra CET cell has released the provisional merit list for NEET UG 2022 state quota. Candidates can check the result at cetcell.mahacet.org.

cetcell.mahacet.org, Maharashtra, Maharashtra NEET UG, NEET UG, Maharashtra NEET State quota, Maharashtra NEET State quota provisional list, Maharashtra NEET State quota provisional list releasedMaharashtra NEET UG 2022: Candidates have to report to colleges from October 29 to November 4. (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Tuesday released the provisional state merit list for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P&O) and B.Sc.(Nursing) courses of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate 2022. Candidates can check the result at cetcell.mahacet.org.

A total of 47,144 candidates have been selected across various programmes. The CAP 1 selection list will be released on October 28. Candidates have to join their allotted colleges from October 29 to November 4 till 5:30 pm.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022: How to check provisional merit list

Step 1: Go to the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on NEET UG link on right hand side bar

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

Step 3: Click on the link reading provision list for NEET UG

Step 4: Search for your name and roll number

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Also read |NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC adds around 200 MBBS seats

During the physical joining, candidates have to bring along all their original documents and fees in the form of demand draft or cheque.

Candidates have to bring their original documents and one set of attested photocopies of their NEET UG admit card, copy of online application form filled on mahacet.org, NEET UG 2022 marksheet, certificate of nationality issued by District Magistrate/Additional District Magistrate or Metropolitan Magistrate, transfer certificate, domicile certificate issued District Magistrate/Additional District Magistrate or Metropolitan Magistrate. HSC, SSC certificates, Aadhaar card and medical fitness.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 03:39:31 pm
Next Story

Genelia D’Souza shares first posters of Marathi debut Ved, pens emotional note

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement