Maharashtra NEET PG registration 2019 begins, check documents needed, fee and other details

Maharashtra NEET PG registration 2019: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has begun the online registration process for admission to postgraduate degree courses in state-run medical and dental colleges for the academic year 2019-20. The online registration process will conclude till March 5, 2019.

Candidates can register for the counselling process at cetcell.mahacet.org. Selected students will have to appear for physical document verification round to begin from March 7, 2019 for MDS (dental courses) and from March 13 to March 20 for medical courses. Based on their score candidates will be allotted admission.

The first list of selected candidates can be expected by April 5, 2019 for both dental and medical courses, according to the official release. Admission session in Maharashtra will begin from May 5, 2019.

Maharashtra NEET PG registration 2019: Document verification

Online downloaded Application form for State NEET PG/MDS 2019

Copy of downloaded NEET-MDS/PG 2019 admit card

NEET-MDS/PG 2019 marksheet

Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

BDS/MBBS degree

Internship completion certificate

Permanent / Provisional Registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council or other State Medical Councils in India/MCI

Certificate from Head of Institute showing that the college/ Institute from

which the candidate has passed MBBS/MDS examination is recognized by Medical Council of India

Medical fitness certificate

Copy of receipt of online fee payment

Maharashtra NEET PG registration 2019: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find the link ‘NEET-PGM/PGD-2019’

Sep 3: Click on the link you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the new page, scroll down to find ‘online regiration for NEET 2019’ click on the link ‘new regiration’

Step 5: Click on ‘new registration’ link and start registering

Step 6: Log-in using registration number/id

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents, make payment

Maharashtra NEET PG registration 2019: Fee

Candidats will have to pay an application fee of Rs 3000