Maharashtra NEET PG, MDS counselling schedule released, check dates

Maharashtra NEET PG, MDS counselling schedule: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the counselling schedule for NEET PG, NEET MDS examinations. The online registration process will begin from February 25, and will be concluded on March 5, 2019.

Though Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is yet to announce the schedule of NEET PG, MDS examinations, Maharashtra became the first state to release the counelling schedule.

Maharashtra NEET PG, MDS counselling schedule

Commencement of online registration: February 25

Last date to apply online: March 5

Uploading of documents: February 25 to March 5, 2019

Phsyical verification:

NEET MDS: March 7 to 12

NEET PG: March 13 to 20, 2019.

The results of NEET PG examinations was released on January 31. The cut-off according to the official release is 340 marks out of 1200 for unreserved category candidates. For SC/ST/OBC category candidates, the cut-off marks are 295. For physically handicapped category, the minimum marks required is 317.

NEET PG was conducted on January 6 with a total of 1,48,000 candidates appeared. The exam was held in across 165 cities. NEET was held on the computer-based platform in one single session.