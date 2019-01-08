Maharashtra MSBTE winter diploma exam results 2018 soon, check at msbte.org.in

MSBTE winter diploma exam results 2018: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is likely to release the results of winter 2018 diploma exams on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective results on the official website –msbte.org.in.

MSBTE diploma winter exam results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website msbte.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Winter 2018 Diploma Results’ link on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your enrollment number/seat number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Nearly three lakh candidates have appeared for the examination that was conducted in the month of October and November, as per reports. The MSBTE summer diploma examination results was declared on June 6, 2018.

About MSBTE

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education is the autonomous board of Maharashtra government. It controls various aspects regarding the quality of technical education being imparted, from industry-institute interaction to national/international collaborations.

To basics, the board controls the diploma, post diploma and Advanced diploma education throughout the diploma colleges/institutes in Maharashtra.