Maharashtra MSBTE winter admit card released: How to download

MSBTE winter admit card 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE), Mumbai has released the admit card for the examination to be conducted in winter. The admit card is available at the website- msbte.org.in.

The MSBTE Diploma exams are conducted in October and November and the results are declared around January first week. Nearly, three lakh candidates appeared for the MSBTE winter diploma examination held last year.

MSBTE winter admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- msbte.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter enrollment number, seat number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

In case of query, one will have to send an email to timetable@msbte.com on or before September 18. After which a final timetable will be released. The winter exams will be conducted for 18 days including weekends.

About MSBTE

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education is the autonomous board of Maharashtra government. It controls various aspects regarding the quality of technical education being imparted, from industry-institute interaction to national/international collaborations.

To basics, the board controls the diploma, post diploma and Advanced diploma education throughout the diploma colleges/institutes in Maharashtra.