Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2026: How to check and download marksheet on DigiLocker

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2026: How to check at DigiLocker (Image via Digilocker/Enhanced with AI)

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2026 online. Students will also be able to access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker, as well as from the official websites including mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in once released. Alternately, scorecards will also be available on IE Education portal.

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

DigiLocker serves as an official digital repository for academic documents and allows students to download digitally verified marksheets and certificates immediately after the results are released.

Students who already have a DigiLocker account can log in directly using their registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials. New users, meanwhile, will need to complete a one-time registration process before accessing documents. Here’s a step by step guide.