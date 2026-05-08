Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2026: How to check and download marksheet on DigiLocker

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Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2026 online. Students will also be able to access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker, as well as from the official websites including mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in once released. Alternately, scorecards will also be available on IE Education portal.
Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates
DigiLocker serves as an official digital repository for academic documents and allows students to download digitally verified marksheets and certificates immediately after the results are released.
Students who already have a DigiLocker account can log in directly using their registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials. New users, meanwhile, will need to complete a one-time registration process before accessing documents. Here’s a step by step guide.
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website at DigiLocker, or open the DigiLocker mobile app.
Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number, Aadhaar, or username and password. New users must first complete the sign-up process.
Step 3: After logging in, go to the “Issued Documents” or “Pull Documents” section.
Step 4: From the list of education boards, select Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.
Step 5: Choose “SSC Marksheet 2026” from the document options.
Step 6: Enter the required credentials such as roll number/seat number, year of passing, and other details mentioned on the admit card.
Step 7: Click on “Get Document” or “Submit”.
Step 8: The Maharashtra SSC digital marksheet will appear on the screen. Students can download and save it for future reference.
The digital copy available on DigiLocker can be used for admissions and other verification purposes until schools issue original documents.