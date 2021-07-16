Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: In view of the pandemic and the surge in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra SSC this year did not conduct the SSC Class 10 examinations. (Graphic by Abhishek Mitra)

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the state SSC results today at 1 pm. The result link will be activated at 1 pm and students will be able to access their results at result.mh-ssc.ac.in, mahahsscboard.in. Nearly 17 lakh students had registered for SSC examination this year.

In view of the pandemic and the surge in Covid-19 cases, MSBSHSE this year did not conduct the SSC or Class 10 examinations. The examinations were initially to be conducted in April but were postponed to June due to the pandemic. The syllabus had been reduced by 25 per cent in order to reduce the burden on the students. However, the examinations were cancelled in April, due to the pandemic.

“Given the worsening situation of the #Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to cancel the state board exams for class 10th. The health & safety of our students and teachers is our topmost priority.”, State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said in a tweet. The evaluation criteria for the results were later released.

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2021: When and where to check

MSBSHSE will release the result at 1 pm at two websites — result.mh-ssc.ac.in, mahahsscboard.in. To check the SSC results, students need to click on the relevant class link on the website homepage. Then, students must enter their roll number, mother’s name, and other such details to log in. Finally, students must click on the ‘view results’ button and check their results.

SSC students will be evaluated on the basis of their marks in Class 9 and 10. Both components will carry 50 per cent weightage. The 50 per cent weightage given to class 10 marks, will be divided into two components — 30 marks for internal assessments and 20 marks for practicals/ homework/ assignments.

𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th, 2021 batch based on internal assessments on 16th July at 1 pm. Best of luck to all students. #SSC #results #internalassessment @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/Qaq4zrLllB

— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 15, 2021

Earlier, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had confirmed that the result will be out by July 15 and a Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11 admissions will be conducted by end of July or first week of August.