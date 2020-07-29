Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10th Result 2020: How to check

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Students can check their results at the official websites – mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Students can check their results at the official websites – mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) declared the state SSC results on July 29. However, the result link on the board’s official website – mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com will only be available after 1 pm. Students can check their results by visiting these websites after 1 pm.

The state SSC exams were scheduled to be held from March 7 to April 1 and the practical papers for the same were conducted between February 15 and March 4.

However, the board later decided to cancel the pending Geography exam and pass the students who were registered to appear for it. The board also cancelled the exam for vocational subjects which are conducted for children with special needs.

How to check results online?

Step 1: Visit the website – mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com

Step 2: Click on the SSC result link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Then log in by entering their roll number, mother’s name, etc

Step 4: After which click on the view result button

The scorecard will display on the screen, download and take a printout for further reference

Around 17 lakh students had appeared in the state SSC exams, and due to the high influx, there are chances of candidates facing technical issues while accessing their scorecard on the official website.

In that case, a candidate can also register him/her at indianexpress.com. In order to register they need to fill the box below. The result and any updates regarding the same will be communicated to them on their email and mobile phone via SMS.

To clear the Maharashtra SSC a student should score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. Those who have passed the exam will then be issued with an original mark sheet that can be collected by the students from their respective schools.

Generally, the Maharashtra SSC results are declared in the month of May-June but with the state tussling hard against the coronavirus pandemic, the evaluation of answer scripts could not be completed in time.

