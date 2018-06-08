Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 declared, 4 from Mumbai score 100%

Girls have again scored more than boys with the latter scoring 87.27 per cent. Girls have again scored more than boys with the latter scoring 87.27 per cent.

Shrutika Mahajan, 15, from Dombivali has emerged as one of the four students from the Mumbai division to score a perfect 100. Shrutika, a student of Chandrakant Patkar School in Dombivali East, has scored 485 marks in the written exam. With a 15-mark bonus for arts, her score has added up to 100 percent. Shrutika’s father Jagadish Mahajan told The Indian Express that Shrutika is an avid Bharatnatyam enthusiast and has participated in several district-level competitions.

Last year the state board introduced grace marks for arts and culture, at par with the sports quota. Now 15 marks are awarded to students who participate actively in any of the three categories. “Shrutika studied hard and believed in consistency. Private tuitions also helped but she was very regular with her study hours,” said Jagadish, a hardware engineer by profession.

While 125 students across Maharashtra scored a perfect 100 percent, in Mumbai division only four had scored 100 percent marks. Latur has the highest number of 100 percenters- 70, followed by Aurangabad. Among districts, Konkan has topped with 96 per cent while Nagpur is the least scoring district with 85 per cent. Girls have again scored more than boys with the latter scoring 87.27 per cent. Mumbai has registered 90.41 per cent while Pune is at 92.08 per cent.

100 per cent pass percentage has been obtined by more than 4000 schools. 33 schools have got zero pass percentage. The schools that got 0 pass percentage are from Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Amaravati, Nasik and Latur.

