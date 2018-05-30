Maharashtra HSC Results 2018: Check MSBSHSE 12th result online, via SMS

MSBSHSE HSC 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through the websites, mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org MSBSHSE HSC 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through the websites, mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org

MSBSHSE HSC 12th results 2018: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the results of Class 12 examination today. The Maharashtra Board has declared the results of HSC examination at 1 pm. This year, over 14 lakh students had appeared for their Higher Secondary examination that was conducted from February 21 to March 20. The total pass percentage of the state was recorded at 88.41 per cent, which is 1.09 per cent lesser than compared to last year’s pass percentage. Girls once again outshined boys as 92.36 per cent girls who appeared for exams passed compared to 85.23 per cent boys.

Students can check the results through the websites, mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org. The results will also be available at examresults.net. The students can also check the results via SMS. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

Maharashtra HSC 12th results 2018: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new tab, enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Maharashtra HSC 12th results 2018: How to check via SMS

Maharashtra HSC 12th results 2018: How to check via app

The result is available through the apps available on Google Play Store. The students can check the results by downloading it from the Play Store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number

Last year, around 89.50 per cent students cleared the examination. Once released, students will have to visit any of the aforementioned websites to obtain their scores. They will have to click on the result link and enter all the required details such as roll number etc in the provided fields. On submitting the same their result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference.

