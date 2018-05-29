Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC results 2018 Date and Time: Result declared at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC 12th results 2018: Students need to keep their hall tickets handy to view scores. Students need to keep their hall tickets handy to view scores.

Maharashtra HSC 12th results 2018: The result of HSC 12th examination has been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 30. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official websites — mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org, once released. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, he/she may also check the marks at examresults.net. The HSC exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20 on June 12 at 3 pm.

The students who are BSNL users can also send an SMS to check their result by send an SMS in this format, MHHSC (space) (seat no) and send it to 57766. A total of 14,16,986 students appeared for the exams of which 12,52,817 students passed the exams. Girls once again outshined boys as 92.36 per cent girls who appeared for exams passed compared to 85.23 per cent boys.

A total of 5486 candidates score above 90 per cent in Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year.

Maharashtra HSC result 2018 data

Pass percentage: 88.41%

Arts: 78.93%

Science: 95.85%

Commerce: 89.50%

Highest scoring district: Konkan (94.85%)

Least scoring district: Nasik 86.13%

Boys: 85.23%

Girls: 92.16%

Last year, around 89.50 percent students cleared the examination. Once released, students will have to visit any of the aforementioned websites to obtain their scores. They will have to click on the result link and enter all the required details such as roll number etc in the provided fields. On submitting the same their result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Maharashtra HSC 12th results 2018: Date and Time

The Maharashtra Education Board will release the result for Class 12 examination on May 30, at 1 pm. This year, over 14 lakh students had appeared for the HSC exams. The students can also check the results through SMS. The candidates who are using operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

Shakuntala Kale, the Maharashtra Board chairperson, had earlier advised students to stay calm saying, “The HSC results will come first followed by the SSC results.” Last year, the board declared the results on May 30, and 89.50 percent cleared the examination successfully. The girls have scored an overall percentage of 93.5 per cent, whereas boys have registered 86.65 per cent.

Maharashtra HSC 12th results 2018: How to apply for revaluation

You can apply for revaluation for one or more paper within five days of receiving photocopy of the paper

A recommendation letter of your school/ college is compulsory. For each paper, you have to shell out Rs400 for photocopy and Rs 300 for revaluation. The board claims that revaluation result will be declared within 15 days of application

