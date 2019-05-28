Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC 12th result 2019 declared: Pass percentage drops, Konkan top performing district

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune declared the result of HSC or class 12 exams today. Over 14.21 lakh students registered for the HSC examinations which were conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2019. The pass percentage has dropped nearly three percent with 85.88 for this year as against 88.41 per cent from last year. Among districts, Nagpur has scored the worse while Konkan has performed the best with 93.30 per cent. The pass percent of Pune district is 87.80.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th result 2019

This year too, girls have outnumbered boys registering 90.25 per cent while boys are at 82.40 per cent. Subject-wise, science has scored 92.04 per cent while arts is at 76.28 per cent and commerce at 88.28 per cent. Students can check their scores at official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Apart from these, the HSC result will be hosted at examresults.net. Also read | How to check Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2019

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC result 2019: How to check on the website

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘HSC Examination Result March 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This year, the board appointed 30,000 to 40,000 teachers to work as invigilators and participate in the evaluation process. The Maharashtra board also adopted a slew of measures to curb cheating in the board exam including CCTV monitoring, impose section 144 on the day of the examination, increasing number of invigilators, etc.

To pass the exam, candidates need to score aggregate 35 per cent marks in addition to scoring a minimum of 20 per cent marks in theory exam.

Last year, out of the 14.16 lakh students who appeared for the examination, overall 88.41 per cent cleared the exam. This was a decline from 2917 when 89.50 per cent students cleared the exam. Female students in 2018 fared better than boys with 92.36 per cent pass percentage against 85.23 per cent for boys.