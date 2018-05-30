Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2018 declared, pass percentage dips by 1.09%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2018: Students celebrate their success in Class 12 exams. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi (representational image) Maharashtra HSC Result 2018: Students celebrate their success in Class 12 exams. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi (representational image)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2018: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSbshse) declared the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination on May 30. The result has been released at 11 am at a press conference at the head office in Pune, however, MSBSHSE will upload the subject-wise results post 1 pm on the website — http://www.mahresult.nic.in and even take print-outs of the same. The other websites where the results will be declared are http://www.result.mkcl.org, http://www.maharashtraeducation.com, hscresult.mkcl.org and examresults.net.The total pass percentage of the state was recorded at 88.41 per cent, which is 1.09 per cent lesser than compared to last year’s pass percentage.

A total of 14,16,986 students appeared for the exams of which 12,52,817 students passed the exams. Girls once again outshined boys as 92.36 per cent girls who appeared for exams passed compared to 85.23 per cent boys.

Amongst the different streams, arts faculty saw the maximum drop, pass percentage which was recorded at 78.93 per cent, is lesser by 2.98 per cent compared to last year. Science faculty recorded 95.85 pass percentage, commerce 89.50 pass percentage and MCVC stream recorded 82.18 pass percentage. Students wrote exams for 210 subjects of which 56 subjects had 100 per cent results. Of 5379 handicapped students, 5374 passed bringing it to 91.78 pass percentage. A total of 5486 candidates score above 90 per cent in Maharashtra.

The HSC result is also available via SMS, BSNL users can also send an SMS to check their result. The format is MHHSC (space) (seat no) and send it to 57766.

With the announcement of the result, the Maharashtra Board will start accepting applications for revaluation of marks and photocopies of answer sheets. A model format for the same is available on the Maharashtra Board’s website. For revaluation, students have to submit self-attested copies of their mark sheet and submit to the board office between May 31 to June 9.

