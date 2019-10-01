MSBSHE opens online applications for Class 12 boards

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) Monday opened online applications for Class XII board exams that are slated to be held in February-March 2020. Students can register themselves on http://www.mahasscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Students from arts, science and commerce streams are required to fill the forms between October 3 and October 23, while students of HSC vocational stream can fill the form between October 24 and October 31. Junior colleges will have to deposit registration money of students between November 1 and November 18, along with a pre-list of students.

The board will not be rolling out mock question papers before exams this year, after having observed that students narrow their focus based on only the question papers, sources said. While there has been no change in the syllabus and curriculum this year, the evaluation pattern has changed.

“Earlier, the language papers were for 100 marks, which have now been brought down to 80 marks. The revised question paper pattern will be released soon,” said Ashok Bhosale, secretary, state board.

Meanwhile, the mandated school profiling process conducted every year ahead of the board exams is underway.

Recently, the MSBHSE also launched an independent website and android App for their monthly Marathi magazine, Shikshan Sankraman. This academic magazine has been launched on digital platforms to serve students, parents and teachers.