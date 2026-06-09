Maharashtra CET Cell declared MHT-CET’s PCB group result for the first attempt

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell declared the result of the first attempt of the MHT-CET – Physics Chemistry Biology (PCB) group. A total of 11 students from across the state have secured 100 percentile including three girls.

This year, Maharashtra CET Cell conducted MHT-CET in two sessions, replicating the format of JEE-Main, the national level engineering entrance test. The idea was to allow two attempts to all candidates to appear for the state-level entrance test for admission to engineering, paramedical and other related courses.

First session of the MHT-CET PCB group – which is used for admission to professional courses such as Pharmacy and other medical-aligned courses and agriculture education – was held from April 21 to 26, 2026. Result of MHT-CET PCB second attempt is yet awaited along with MHT-CET PCM result for both sessions. A total of 26910 candidates have scored between 90 to 99 percentile, including 9537 males and 17373 females.