Maharashtra CET Cell declared MHT-CET’s PCB group result for the first attempt

As per information shared by the State CET Cell, a total of 284063 students had registered for the examination’s first attempt.

Written by: Pallavi Smart
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 9, 2026 08:12 PM IST
MHT CET result 2026A total of 11 students from across the state have secured 100 percentile including three girls (Representative Image/AI)
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The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell declared the result of the first attempt of the MHT-CET – Physics Chemistry Biology (PCB) group. A total of 11 students from across the state have secured 100 percentile including three girls.

This year, Maharashtra CET Cell conducted MHT-CET in two sessions, replicating the format of JEE-Main, the national level engineering entrance test. The idea was to allow two attempts to all candidates to appear for the state-level entrance test for admission to engineering, paramedical and other related courses.

First session of the MHT-CET PCB group – which is used for admission to professional courses such as Pharmacy and other medical-aligned courses and agriculture education – was held from April 21 to 26, 2026. Result of MHT-CET PCB second attempt is yet awaited along with MHT-CET PCM result for both sessions. A total of 26910 candidates have scored between 90 to 99 percentile, including 9537 males and 17373 females.

Students Males Females Total
Appeared 1,03,360 1,59,848 2,63,213
Scored 90 to 99 percentile 9,537 17,373 26,910
Scored 100 percentile 8 3 11

As per information shared by the State CET Cell, a total of 284063 students had registered for the examination’s first attempt. Of these, 263213 students appeared for the test which included – 103360 males, 159848 female and five transgender people. The number of female candidates was higher than males.

The test was held in total 11 sessions at 186 exam centres spread across 36 districts in Maharashtra. This year there were no exam centres outside of the state. Among the candidates who appeared for the exam, 261222 were from Maharashtra, whereas 1991 were from outside of the state.

The 11 students scoring 100 percentile include Jeel Chheda, a resident of Nalasopara who is focused on preparing for NEET, the national medical entrance test to be held again on June 21, after the first exam was cancelled due to paper-leak concerns. “Appearing for state CET was a back-up plan. My focus is on securing good marks in NEET for medical admissions,” said Jeel who always liked Biology as a subject and was drawn to the medical field, despite having no such family background.

For Sourish Sen from Navi Mumbai’s Sanpada, the 100 percentile in MHT-CET’s PCB first attempt was a completely unexpected result as until January he was not even going to appear for this exam. “I am so focused on NEET that I didn’t even know about the state’s entrance test with PCB combination,” said Sourish who hardly prepared for it and just solved previous years’ question papers when the exam was getting closer. He is back to NEET preparation now. Although disappointed with the NEET fiasco, Sourish said that he has now accepted that there is no option but to re-appear for the NEET. “I just hope that such a situation is not repeated in future,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil has declared establishment of a total of 40 CET Student Assistance Centers, across 36 districts of Maharashtra. Ahead of the Common Admission Process (CAP) scheduled to start soon for various courses, these centres ensure that students have access to reliable information and accurate guidance at every stage of the admission process for their academic future. They will provide students with detailed information about the admission process, information on various scholarship schemes, and the necessary guidance within their own districts.

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Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

 

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