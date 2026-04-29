Maharashtra CET Cell records 18.12 lakh participation in 2026, marks 28% growth

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has recorded approximately 18.12 lakh students participating in 2026 exams, a 28% increase compared to last year, CET Cell data shows. The CET Cell stated that the rise indicates growing demand for professional education and improved access to entrance examinations across the state.
In 2024, applications had already reached 13.02 lakh candidates, marking an 11% increase across engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture streams.
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According to the CET Cell, the increase in participation is linked to the adoption of technology-enabled, student-centric examination systems. The body highlighted that digital initiatives are aimed at improving access, particularly for students in rural areas, who account for 54.8% of the state’s population.
Participation trends and inclusion indicators
The CET Cell noted that increased participation from rural and semi-urban regions is expected to contribute to growth in the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), which is currently aligned with the national average of 27.1%.
Maharashtra’s literacy rate stands at 82.91%, and digital initiatives are aimed at reducing the rural-urban gap in access to education. The CET Cell also pointed to increased access to professional courses as a factor contributing to diversification beyond traditional sectors.
According to official data, the GER for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes stands at 23.4% and 18.0% respectively, and targeted digital access measures are expected to improve participation from these groups.
Building on current trends, the CET Cell has set a target of reaching around 18 lakh unique student participation annually by 2029–2030. According to the authority, continued investment in digital infrastructure and examination systems will support scalability, transparency, and wider access to professional education across Maharashtra.
Computer-Based Testing (CBT) has been expanded across PCM and PCB groups to standardise assessments and reduce logistical barriers. The CET Cell stated that this has improved transparency and operational efficiency in conducting examinations at scale.
Access initiatives and digital outreach
The CET Cell has introduced CET-Atal assessment tests, which include mock exams and psychometric tools to familiarise students with digital testing formats. According to the authority, these tools are intended to improve confidence and performance, especially among candidates from remote regions.
It has also proposed setting up extension centres across all 36 districts to support CET and Centralised Admission Process (CAP) registration. These centres are expected to assist students who lack access to digital devices.
The CET Cell is also using geospatial mapping to identify gaps in educational infrastructure and deploy resources accordingly. According to the statement, this approach supports targeted interventions in underserved areas.