Maharashtra CET Cell records 18.12 lakh participation in 2026, marks 28% growth

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has recorded approximately 18.12 lakh students participating in 2026 exams, a 28% increase compared to last year, CET Cell data shows. The CET Cell stated that the rise indicates growing demand for professional education and improved access to entrance examinations across the state.

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In 2024, applications had already reached 13.02 lakh candidates, marking an 11% increase across engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture streams.

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According to the CET Cell, the increase in participation is linked to the adoption of technology-enabled, student-centric examination systems. The body highlighted that digital initiatives are aimed at improving access, particularly for students in rural areas, who account for 54.8% of the state’s population.