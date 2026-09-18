Maharashtra Engineering Admissions 2026: Computer Engineering most preferred branch, SPPU tops university list

The biggest drop was seen in BE or BTech engineering admissions. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative)

A total of 1,81,927 students were admitted to BE-BTech programmes through Maharashtra CET admissions 2026, with men accounting for nearly two-thirds of the admitted candidates. Of the total, 1,14,121 were male, and 67,806 were female.

Among the branches for which data is available, Computer Engineering was the most opted specialisation, with 28,170 admissions, or 15.48 per cent of all BE-BTech admissions. It was followed by Mechanical Engineering, which recorded 19,702 admissions, accounting for the total.

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering was the third most-admitted branch, with 18,895 students, followed by Computer Science and Engineering, which had 18,277 admissions.

Read | JEE Main 2027 from January 22, UGC-NET from December 14

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Information Technology was chosen by 15,219 students, accounting for 8.37 per cent of all admissions. Civil Engineering recorded 14,213 admissions, while Electrical Engineering had 11,726 admissions.