Maharashtra Engineering Admissions 2026: Computer Engineering most preferred branch, SPPU tops university list

The available data also shows 10,502 students were admitted to Artificial Intelligence and Data Science programmes, making up 5.77 per cent of the total BE-BTech admissions.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiSep 18, 2026 11:32 AM IST
After CET cell tighten rules, state NRI quota admissions drop by 92%The biggest drop was seen in BE or BTech engineering admissions. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative)
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A total of 1,81,927 students were admitted to BE-BTech programmes through Maharashtra CET admissions 2026, with men accounting for nearly two-thirds of the admitted candidates. Of the total, 1,14,121 were male, and 67,806 were female.

Among the branches for which data is available, Computer Engineering was the most opted specialisation, with 28,170 admissions, or 15.48 per cent of all BE-BTech admissions. It was followed by Mechanical Engineering, which recorded 19,702 admissions, accounting for the total.

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering was the third most-admitted branch, with 18,895 students, followed by Computer Science and Engineering, which had 18,277 admissions.

Read | JEE Main 2027 from January 22, UGC-NET from December 14

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Information Technology was chosen by 15,219 students, accounting for 8.37 per cent of all admissions. Civil Engineering recorded 14,213 admissions, while Electrical Engineering had 11,726 admissions.

The available data also shows 10,502 students were admitted to Artificial Intelligence and Data Science programmes, making up 5.77 per cent of the total BE-BTech admissions.

Maharashtra BTech Admissions 2026: Branches with over 1,000 candidates

Branch Name Admitted Count
Computer Engineering 28,170
Mechanical Engineering 19,702
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg 18,895
Computer Science and Engineering 18,277
Information Technology 15,219
Civil Engineering 14,213
Electrical Engineering 11,726
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science 10,502
Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) 6,650
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning 4,606
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science 4,115
Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science) 3,512
Electronics and Computer Engineering 3,257
Electronics and Computer Science 1,649
Chemical Engineering 1,634
Automation and Robotics 1,297
Artificial Intelligence 1,022

SPPU records highest admissions

Among universities, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) recorded the highest number of admissions, with 64,822 students. This accounts for 35.63 per cent of all BE-BTech admissions in the data.

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It was followed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, with 34,385 admissions, or 18.90 per cent of the total. Mumbai University stood third with 32,126 admissions, accounting for 17.66 per cent.

The three universities together accounted for 1,31,333 admissions, or 72.19 per cent of the total BE-BTech admissions recorded in Maharashtra CET 2026.

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