Maharashtra Engineering Admissions 2026: Computer Engineering most preferred branch, SPPU tops university list

A total of 1,81,927 students were admitted to BE-BTech programmes through Maharashtra CET admissions 2026, with men accounting for nearly two-thirds of the admitted candidates. Of the total, 1,14,121 were male, and 67,806 were female.
Among the branches for which data is available, Computer Engineering was the most opted specialisation, with 28,170 admissions, or 15.48 per cent of all BE-BTech admissions. It was followed by Mechanical Engineering, which recorded 19,702 admissions, accounting for the total.
Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering was the third most-admitted branch, with 18,895 students, followed by Computer Science and Engineering, which had 18,277 admissions.
Read | JEE Main 2027 from January 22, UGC-NET from December 14
Information Technology was chosen by 15,219 students, accounting for 8.37 per cent of all admissions. Civil Engineering recorded 14,213 admissions, while Electrical Engineering had 11,726 admissions.
The available data also shows 10,502 students were admitted to Artificial Intelligence and Data Science programmes, making up 5.77 per cent of the total BE-BTech admissions.
|Branch Name
|Admitted Count
|Computer Engineering
|28,170
|Mechanical Engineering
|19,702
|Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|18,895
|Computer Science and Engineering
|18,277
|Information Technology
|15,219
|Civil Engineering
|14,213
|Electrical Engineering
|11,726
|Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|10,502
|Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|6,650
|Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|4,606
|Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science
|4,115
|Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science)
|3,512
|Electronics and Computer Engineering
|3,257
|Electronics and Computer Science
|1,649
|Chemical Engineering
|1,634
|Automation and Robotics
|1,297
|Artificial Intelligence
|1,022
SPPU records highest admissions
Among universities, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) recorded the highest number of admissions, with 64,822 students. This accounts for 35.63 per cent of all BE-BTech admissions in the data.
It was followed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, with 34,385 admissions, or 18.90 per cent of the total. Mumbai University stood third with 32,126 admissions, accounting for 17.66 per cent.
The three universities together accounted for 1,31,333 admissions, or 72.19 per cent of the total BE-BTech admissions recorded in Maharashtra CET 2026.