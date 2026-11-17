The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the tentative schedule for entrance examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses for the academic year 2027-28. A total of 21 CET examinations will be conducted between January and June 2027, with students getting two attempts for 11 courses, up from three courses in the previous academic year.

The CET Cell has also introduced entrance examinations for three courses — Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) — for the first time. The examinations will begin on January 28, 2027, with the MBA/MMS, PGDM and PGCM entrance tests, while the final examinations in the schedule will be held between June 8 and 10, 2027.

Maharashtra CET 2027: Important dates for two attempts

The first and second attempts for the 11 courses will be conducted between January and May 2027. While appearing for the first attempt will be mandatory, the second attempt will be optional. Students appearing in both examinations will be considered for admission on the basis of their higher percentile score.

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The tentative schedule for examinations offering two attempts is as follows:

CET course First attempt Second attempt MBA/MMS/PGDM/PGCM Jan 28-30 April 1-3 LLB (5-year) March 28-29 May 24 PCB Group April 8-13 May 6-8 PCM Group April 16-26 May 10-15 BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM April 28-30 May 27-28

The CET Cell has also announced dates for courses with a single examination attempt in 2027:

Course Tentative examination dates M.HMCT March 24 MCA March 27 AAC – Art Education April 11 B.Design April 18 LLB (3-year) May 4-5 DPN/PHN May 18 Nursing May 18-19 GNM Nursing May 21-22 M.P.Ed June 5 M.Ed June 6 B.Ed (General/Special), B.Ed (ELCT)/B.P.Ed June 8-10

MHT CET 2027: Eight more courses added for second attempt

The decision to expand the twice-a-year examination facility follows the response to the initiative introduced last year. Initially, the facility was available for three courses — PCM, PCB and MBA/MMS — on the lines of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, which is conducted twice a year.

This year, eight additional courses have been included: PGDM, PGCM, five-year LLB, BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM. The PGDM and PGCM examinations will be conducted alongside the MBA CET.

According to the CET Cell, 18,14,456 students registered for the 20 CET examinations conducted in 2026, of whom 16,31,335 appeared. The expansion is aimed at providing candidates with additional opportunities to improve their scores.

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Meanwhile, the CET for the three-year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed course will not be conducted this year. The decision follows low admissions to the programme, which is offered at only one institute in Maharashtra. Of the 55 available seats, only 12 students took admission this year.

The Cell has also shifted the M.P.Ed, M.Ed and B.Ed examinations to June following requests from students and institutions.

The schedule is tentative. Candidates should check the official website, mahacet.org, for updates and further examination-related instructions.