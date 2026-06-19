MHT CET 2026 PCB second attempt results out; 4 students, including 2 girls, score 100 percentile

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the results MHT-CET PCB second-attempt examination, was conducted on May 10 and May 11. According to the CET Cell, a total of four students scored 100 percentile, including two girls.
The Maharashtra CET PCB group exam is conducted for admissions into BAgri and BPharm programmes for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates can access and view their results by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Candidates can use their registered email ID and password to download their results. The examination was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts. The first one ran from 9 am to 12 pm while the subsequent one, ran from 2 pm to 5 pm. The paper was held in 189 test centres in 36 districts of Maharashtra.
The CET Cell has recorded a notable surge in participation this year, with registrations rising by over 28 per cent compared to 2025. Approximately 18.12 lakh students have enrolled for the entrance examinations in 2026. In 2024, applications had grown by around 11 per cent, reaching 13.02 lakh candidates across the Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture streams. A significant driver of this growth has been the CET Cell’s move towards technology-driven, student-centric examination systems, designed to improve accessibility, particularly for Maharashtra’s large rural population, which accounts for 54.8 per cent of the state’s residents.
In the previous year, registrations for the PCM group stood at 4,64,263, with 4,22,663 candidates actually appearing for the examination, an attendance rate of 91.04 per cent. Twenty-two students secured a perfect 100 percentile when the PCM results were declared on June 16, 2025. The PCB group saw 3,01,072 candidates register, out of which 2,82,737 sat for the test.