MHT CET 2026 PCB second attempt results out; 4 students, including 2 girls, score 100 percentile

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the results MHT-CET PCB second-attempt examination, was conducted on May 10 and May 11. According to the CET Cell, a total of four students scored 100 percentile, including two girls.

The Maharashtra CET PCB group exam is conducted for admissions into BAgri and BPharm programmes for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates can access and view their results by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates can use their registered email ID and password to download their results. The examination was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts. The first one ran from 9 am to 12 pm while the subsequent one, ran from 2 pm to 5 pm. The paper was held in 189 test centres in 36 districts of Maharashtra.