Maharashtra MHT-CET 2020 postponed, application submission deadline extended

MHT-CET 2020: The candidates can apply till May 20 MHT-CET 2020: The candidates can apply till May 20

MHT-CET 2020: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has postponed the dates of MHT-CET 2020 and extended the application submission deadline. The decision to extend application submission deadline of various entrance exams taken in view of the extension of lockdown. The application deadline of various entrance exams extended till May 20, 2020.

MHT-CET 2020, which was scheduled from April 13 to 23, 2020 was postponed earlier, and deferred again. The revised dates of the examinations will be announced soon.

Once released, the hall ticket will be available at the website- mahacet.org and the candidates can download from the official website.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy. The state CET cell has already released the syllabus and marking scheme for the same through a notification.

MAH – MBA/MMS CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Business Administration and Master in Management Studies. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from March 14 to 15.

MAH-MCA-CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Computer Applications. The exam was scheduled to be held on March 28, 2020.

MAH-M.Arch-CET 2020 is conducted for admissions in Master of Architecture and MAH-B.HMCT 2020 is conducted for admissions in Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

MAH-M.HMCT 2020 is held for admissions Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology. The exam which is scheduled to be held on May 16, has been deferred.

For all updates and notices for the CET examination, students must check only the official website.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd