Maharashtra MHT-CET 2019: Application, exam dates; tentative schedule released

MHT CET 2019: The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra has released the tentative schedule for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2019. The entrance exams is likely to begin in March and will be completed by July or August. The entrance examinations will be conducted for 16 various programmes offered at institutes in Maharashtra.

MHT CET 2019: Check tentative schedule here

MAH-MBA/ MMS CET: March 9, 10, 2019

MAH MCA CET: March 23, 2019

MAH LLB (5 years: April 21, 2019

MAH CET (Bachelor in Engineering or Technology/ Bachelor in Pharmacy): May 2 to 13, 2019

MAH AAC CET (Practical exam)- May 19, CET: May 20, 2019

MAH-M.Arch. CET for Master of Architecture – May 18, 2019

B.Ed./M.Ed. CET for B.Ed./M.Ed. Integrated 3 year’s course: May 22, 2019

MAH M.P.Ed. CET for Master of Physical Education: CET on May 24 and Field test from May 25 to May 26, 2019

MAH BA/B.Sc. B.Ed. CET for B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed. Integrated 4 year’s course: May 27, 2019

MAH M.Ed. CET for Master of Education: May 31, 2019

MAH LLB (3 years) CET for Bachelor of Legislative Law: May 11, 2019

MAH B.Ed. & B.Ed. ELCT CET for Bachelor of Education (general and Special): May 8, 9, 2019

MAH-M. HMCT CET for Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology: May 18, 2019

MAH- B.HMCT CET for Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology: May 20, 2019

MAH B.P.Ed. CET for Bachelor of Physical Education: CET on May 21 and Field test from May 22 to May 23, 2019

PGP/PGO/PGASLP/MSc (P and O) CET for Master of Physiotherapy/Occupational Therapy/ Audio Speech language Pathology/ Prosthetics and Orthotics: July/ August 2019.

MHT CET 2019: Exam pattern

The major change that is brought in the examination pattern is that the question paper will now contain questions from Class 11 syllabus. The overall terms and conditions still remain the same. The exam will still be divided in three papers, with a total of 250 questions. Candidates will still need to appear in the same way as they used to appear in 2017, as per the course opted by them.

Approximately 20 per cent weightage will be given to class 11 syllabus while major focus will be on class 12 syllabus (80 per cent). Last year, nearly 3.89 lakh candidates registered for the exam of which 3.76 appeared.