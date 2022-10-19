Maharashtra: Medical UG admission begins in state

THE MUCH-AWAITED online registration process for medical under graduation (UG) courses has finally started in Maharashtra, and a provisional merit list for the same will be out on October 25. Also, in a great relief to the students, there is no clause of security deposit like the one introduced in PG (Post Graduation) admissions this year. Additionally, candidates will get fresh choices of colleges to be filled in each round.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell late Monday released the information brochure for the admission process for health science courses including MBBS, BDS, BHMS, and BAMS among others.

Following the introduction of the security deposit clause for the PG admissions by the CET Cell last month, the candidates and parents have been fearing that a similar clause will be introduced for the UG admission process too. However, the regular registration fee will continue for UG admissions, wherein candidates applying for government colleges will have to pay Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 for private colleges. Candidates who want to apply for both will have to pay a total registration fee of Rs 6,000.

Sudha Shenoy, a parents’ representative, said, “This is a relief because the candidates are likely to make last minute changes in UG admissions. For example, a candidate gets a dental seat in round two, but is interested in medical seat might want to shift to the same in round three after looking at/considering the cut-off.”

According to the security deposit clause in PG admissions, a candidate has to pay Rs 25,000 to apply for government colleges, and Rs 1 lakh to apply for government as well as private medical colleges. While it is refundable, after admission confirmation, if a candidate fails to confirm the admission on an allotted seat in round two, he or she loses the entire money.

Even though there is no such condition for UG admissions, if allotted a seat in the second round, a candidate will have to either take it or leave it. There will be no option of retaining it, and meanwhile opting for a better one in the next round. Candidates expecting a better seat in the third round may have to take a risk of leaving an allotted seat. For UG admissions, candidates will have to fill fresh choices of colleges for each round, and the options filled in the previous round will not be carried forward. With an addition of 100 new seats — as the National Medical Council approved Osmanabad government medical college last month, there will be a total of 4,750 seats, out of which, 15 per cent will be for the All-India quota.