Maharashtra: Medical students told to finish internship in hospitals attached to own colleges

Medical students in the state will now have to complete the mandatory 12-month internship in hospitals attached to the colleges where they studied MBBS. The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) issued a circular on Tuesday adhering to the new internship guidelines issued by the National Medical Council (NMC).

As per the old practice, students were allowed externships, which meant the opportunity to complete the mandatory internship in hospitals attached to medical colleges and universities other than the ones where they pursued the MBBS courses. Such a transfer was allowed to provide approval by the MUHS following due process. However, the new gazette issued by the NMC on internship guidelines disallows such transfer. Following the revised internship guidelines by the NMC, the MUHS issued the circular on May 2 stating that the process will stop from the date of the circular.

“After the new gazette on compulsory rotating medical internships regulations was declared by the NMC, the same was discussed in the academic council of the MUHS. As per the decision taken, all medical colleges are informed that the process of changing the medical college for internships which was allowed as per the amendments in the academic notification in 2012 will now be stopped for degree courses. This will be applicable from the date of the circular,” stated the circular.

This, said students and parents, leads to loss of choice of preference in colleges to complete the internship. There was a trend of externship among students wherein they chose colleges with heavy patient flow in hospitals to get maximum exposure. “Offering medical services to areas where a medical college is located was one of the objectives to approve medical colleges. This meant the college is expected to provide medical facilities in that area. Due to the transfer process, some medical colleges could ignore running a health facility which included having qualified doctors to treat patients. Now all colleges will have to mandatorily provide properly functioning hospitals for students to complete internships,” said an official from medical education on condition of anonymity.