DMER Maharashtra NEET 2018 admission: First selection list released at dmer.org

The first selection list for admission into MBBS/BDS courses at governmen/corporation/government aided/unaided private and minority medical and dental colleges in the state of Maharashtra has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Maharashtra on the official website — http://www.dmer.org. All those who have been waiting for the same can check the list at the website itself. All those who have been allotted a seat in the first selection list can join the colleges till July 12 by 5:00 pm.

The status retention form at the allotted college can also be filled till July 12. Selected ones will now be required to submit all the original documents and fees within the stipulated time. The official website says that all India rank 175000 onwards documents verification and preference form filling process schedule will be declared in due course.

The website also states that selection list of remaining health science courses (i.e. BAMS /BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTh/ BOTh/ BASLP/ B.P&O/ B.Sc.Nursing) will be declared in due course after receipt of the necessary permission/consent for affiliation from respective councils/ MUHS, Nashik/central government/state government.

