Maharashtra looks to open schools in phases, seniors may rejoin in July

Schools have been shut since mid-March (Rperesentational image) Schools have been shut since mid-March (Rperesentational image)

The Maharashtra government is considering opening schools in phases in pockets where no Covid-19 case had been reported for at least a month.

While for students in Classes IX to XII, schools are likely to open in July, those in Classes VI to VII will go back to physical teaching in August. Students of Classes I to V are likely to return to school in September.

The proposal by the state Education Department, which is yet to be presented to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for final approval, is also against allowing schools to hold online classes for students in pre-primary to Class II. The department is considering allowing schools to hold one-hour online classes for students in Classes III to V. For those in Classes VI to VIII and IX to XII, it will be two and three hours of virtual classes, respectively.

Meanwhile, start of physical school for Class XI students will also depend on the announcement of Class X board exam results and completion of the subsequent admission process.

The schedule is tentative and will be ultimately depend on the situation prevailing in areas where these schools are located. Students would be admitted online or by following strict social distancing measures at schools, the proposal added.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the government will soon issue a standard operating procedure for online learning.

This comes in the wake of many parents complaining about the excessive screen time that children have been exposed to since the lockdown. Due to absence of guidelines on online education, schools are making their own rules depending on the decisions of the managements.

After Karnataka banned online teaching till Class V, several parents in Maharashtra had urged the government to consider a similar move.

Meanwhile, Early Childhood Association and Association of Primary Education and Research have urged the government not to put a blanket ban on online education of early and primary students. “…What will work best is blended learning in early years — a combination of face-to-face and remote learning so that our youngest children do not miss out on the crucial stimulation for brain growth,” said a report compiled by educationist Swati Popat Vats.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd