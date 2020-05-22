Maharashtra launches career portal for Class 9-12 students

The portal can be accessed at mahacareerportal.com (Source: Getty Images) The portal can be accessed at mahacareerportal.com (Source: Getty Images)

The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra government has launched a career portal (mahacareerpotal.com) for students of classes 9 to 12. The portal aims to provide guidance to “adolescents to choose a career path matching with their aspirations, interests, and inclination” as well as provide with the latest and verified information about colleges, vocational centres, and also scholarships required to pursue their choice.

The portal has been developed by UNICEF in partnership with iDreamCareer, a career counseling firm based in Delhi. The Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) has also collaborated with the project to provide Maharashtra’s context to the counsellings. The portal will be available in Marathi and English. It is expected to address over 66 lakh students for this academic session.

The govt claims to host over 500 career choices with several new and unique options. The government claims that the portal will allow a learner to look up a career domain and understand the eligibility, educational requirements, colleges in different countries, and states that offer the required courses, scholarships and fellowships, different entry-points to the field, and various growth options in that career domain.

To give proper guidance to students, teachers will be trained virtually on the structure and content of career guidance. Students will also receive an orientation to create their own unique profiles and navigate the portal to discover the different career domains, through career workshops organised by the MSCERT in collaboration with UNICEF and iDreamCareer.

“The career portal will empower our students to explore various options, even those that they may otherwise not be exposed to. The portal will also serve as an important tool for the state counselors to support students in making an informed choice about their future. This is especially important for empowering our young girls,” Varsha Gaikwad, minister, Department of School Education and Sports was quoted as saying.

