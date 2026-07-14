Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary results 2026: When and where to check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result for the SSC and HSC supplementary examination today at 1 pm. The students can check and access their results on the official website at mahahsscboard.in.
The Class 10 (SSC) supplementary examinations were conducted from June 16 to June 30, 2026, while the Class 12 (HSC) supplementary examinations were held from June 16 to July 8, 2026. The exams were organised by MSBSHSE’s nine divisional boards — Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.
Students seeking verification of marks, photocopies of answer sheets, or revaluation can apply online between July 15 and July 24, 2026.
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary results 2026: How to check results
Step 1: Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in
Step 2: Navigate to the “MSBSHSE class 10 compartment exam” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your credentials
Step 4: A new window will open displaying your results
Step 5: Download and print for future use
The annual examination was held between February 20 and March 18, 2026 across 5,111 centres in offline mode. The result of the class 10th SSC examination was declared on May 8, 2026. Maharashtra class 10th students have recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.09%. Girls significantly outperformed boys by scoring 94.96% as compared to 89.56% marks secured by boys. Nasik was the top performing district with a score of 79.90% while Latur was the least scoring district with a score of 63.72%.