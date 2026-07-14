Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary results 2026: When and where to check

Students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations can check their results on the official website, mahahsscboard.in. (Image: AI generated)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result for the SSC and HSC supplementary examination today at 1 pm. The students can check and access their results on the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

The Class 10 (SSC) supplementary examinations were conducted from June 16 to June 30, 2026, while the Class 12 (HSC) supplementary examinations were held from June 16 to July 8, 2026. The exams were organised by MSBSHSE’s nine divisional boards — Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

Students seeking verification of marks, photocopies of answer sheets, or revaluation can apply online between July 15 and July 24, 2026.