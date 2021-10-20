Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2021 date: Class 10th, 12th supplementary exams result today, here’s how to check

Maharashtra Board Result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will today announce the SSC and HSC supplementary examination results at 1 pm. Students will be able to access their results at mahresult.nic.in. State’s Education Minister informed about the class 10 and 12 result declaration date, time and website through a tweet.

The HSC theory supplementary exams were held from September 15 to October 4. The class 10 and class 12 supplementary examinations were conducted by the MSBSHSE for the students who were not satisfied with the awarded marks in the board exams.

📢Imp Announcement: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th & Std 12th Supplementary Exams, 2021 on October 20 at 1 pm.Students can access their results at https://t.co/smigUpoDgw. Best of luck!! @msbshse pic.twitter.com/gSQcRaLkgX — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) October 19, 2021

This year, nearly 30 lakh students had registered for HSC and SSC exams. However, due to the pandemic, the MSBSHSE had to cancel class 10 and 12 examinations. The result was declared results based on internal assessment policy. The board recorded a 99.63 pass percentage for HSC and 99.95 per cent for SSC, respectively.

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Result 2021: Steps to check score online

Step 1: Visit official websites- mahresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HSC or SSC Supplementary exam result

Step 3: Enter details such as seat number and mother’s name

Step 3: Click on view result and the result will then be available on the screen

This is the first time that annual SSC results were declared without conducting any exams. Moreover, MSBSHSE witnessed a pass per centage higher than 99 per cent. The number of students who scored more than 90 per cent crossed the one lakh mark while more than 900 students got cent per cent result this year. Konkan emerged as a topper division again this year.