Maharashtra HSC, SSC question banks released

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra has released question banks for SSC and HSC students. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon be conducting Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022 in offline mode.

Candidates appearing for the exams can now download the question banks from maa.ac.in.

“To help students of class Xth & XIIth prepare for the state board exams, @scertmaha will be providing subjectwise question banks. These will be available at maa.ac.in Students should avail themselves of the benefit,” State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted. “These question banks will help students in their self study, understand the exam pattern and better their preparations for the upcoming exams.”

To help students of class Xth & XIIth prepare for the state board exams, @scertmaha will be providing subjectwise question banks. These will be available at https://t.co/7bvguKy0S3 Students should avail themselves of the benefit. @MahaDGIPR @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/o33idV3dDX — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) February 4, 2022

These question banks have been released with the objective of helping students plan and have better resources for their self study before the exams. This will also help the students understand exam pattern and help them in time management.

Students have been raising their voices about offline exams as many claim that conducting offline exams during a Covid outbreak is not safe for students or the authorities. However, Maharashtra Board has made it clear that there will be no changes in the exams dates and it will be conducted in offline mode.

The SSC exams are scheduled to take place from March 15 to April 4, 2022 and HSC theory exams will be held from March 4 to March 30, 2022.