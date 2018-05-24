Maharashtra HSC, SSC results 2018: MSBSHSE to announce 10th, 12th results on time at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC, SSC results 2018: The students can check the results through official websites, mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, results.mkcl.org. Maharashtra HSC, SSC results 2018: The students can check the results through official websites, mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, results.mkcl.org.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC results 2018: Advising students not to pay attention to rumours, the MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale mentioned that the Maharashtra Board is trying to announce the result of Class 10 and Class 12 on the last week of May, if not, the results will be declared before June 10. “I am advising students to stay calm, MSBSHSE will announce the results on time,” the official mentioned. “The HSC results will come first followed by the SSC results,” said Kale.

Meanwhile, an official had earlier confirmed that the results of Class 12 examination will be declared in the last week of May. Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites, mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org. The results will also be available at examresults.net.

Earlier, The Indianexpress also reported that there are several messages circulating on WhatsApp claiming that HSC results will be released on May 27 and SSC results on June 6.

The rumours panicked the students and teachers all around. “I didn’t have some of the documents mentioned in the message and panicked… but when we inquired with our school principal, we realised that these documents were not needed and the result dated have not been declared… these kinds of rumours spread almost every year,” said Sagar Pawar, a SSC student.

This year, over 14 lakh students had appeared for the HSC exams and 17.51 lakh students for the SSC examinations. The Maharashtra Board conducted the HSC exams from February 21 to March 20 and SSC examination from March 1 to March 24.

Last year, around 89.50 percent students cleared the examination successfully, the result of which was declared on May 30. The girls have scored an overall percentage of 93.5 per cent, whereas boys have registered 86.65 per cent. Around 15.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, out of from Pune, as many as 2,42,628 students appeared.

