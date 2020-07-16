Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020: When and where to check

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Check result at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Check result at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) will declare the state HSC results on Thursday, July 16. Around 15.05 lakh students had registered for the respective examinations this year.

A student should secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear the state SSC and HSC exams. Once the results are announced, those who have cleared the exams will be issued with original mark sheet, which needs to be collected by the students from their respective school.

Where to check the result?

Students can check the results by visiting the official website – mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. On the homepage of the website, students need to click on their relevant class link and then log in by entering their roll number, mother’s name, and other details. Finally, students need to click on the view result button after which their scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also get their results by getting themselves registered here at indianexpress.com. The candidate would be required to fill the box below and they will be notified with their result and any updates regarding the same on their email and mobile phone via SMS.

In 2019, the state recorded 85.88 passing percentage, with Konkan emerging as the best performing district. If we compare stream wise, 92.60 per cent students had cleared from Science and 88.22 and 76.40 per cent students had passed from Commerce and Arts respectively.

