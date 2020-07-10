Maharashtra HSC results 2020: Expected date and how much is needed to pass Class 12 exams

However, considering the reports the HSC results are However, considering the reports the HSC results are expected to release in the coming week . (Representational Image)

The wait for the 13 lakh students who appeared for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) HSC exams keeps getting longer as there is no official confirmation on when the results will be announced. However, following some media reports, the HSC results are expected to release next week.

The exams which started on March 7 was supposed to conclude in April, however, it was postponed midway after a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeping the rising coronavirus cases in mind. The exams were later cancelled as the state government pointed it was impossible to conduct the exams in such an environment.

What is the passing mark?

A student should secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear the state SSC and HSC exams. Once the results are announced, those who have cleared the exams will be issued with the original mark sheet, which needs to be collected by the students from their respective schools.

Once the results are released, students can check their results on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students can also get their results by getting themselves registered here at indianexpress.com. The candidate would be required to fill the box below and they will be notified with their result and any updates regarding the same on their email and mobile phone via SMS.

With Maharashtra witnessing a big surge in the coronavirus cases, the government also cancelled the final year or final semester college examinations across the state, a move now backed by the Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Thackeray held that it is potentially hazardous given the high number of coronavirus cases in the state.

